Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, November 17, 2023 predicts expect new beginnings

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, November 17, 2023 predicts expect new beginnings

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 17, 2023 12:11 AM IST

Read Pisces daily horoscope for Nov 17, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Today is good to take over a new property.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be sincere in your deeds

While your love life will flourish today, official performance will also be good. You will also enjoy good financial status. Happy health is another attribute.

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, November 17, 2023: While your love life will flourish today, official performance will also be good.

Stay cool in the love life to make it fabulous. Professionally, you will succeed in all assigned tasks today. In addition, both wealth and health will also be good throughout the day.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Be cautious while debating with the lover as some words can be misunderstood by the lover. This may cause serious trouble. Do not personally insult the lover and also ways value the opinions which will strengthen the relationship. Some marriages will have troubles due to the interference of a relative and you need to curb this. Married Aquarius natives may also get conceived today. Office romance is not a good idea for married Pisces natives as their marital life will be in trouble.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

New responsibilities wait for you at the workplace. Eschew office politics and ensure you stay in the good book of management. You may expect a promotion or change in the role in the second part of the day. Some Cancer natives can expect a change in their position. Students appearing for competitive examinations can obtain positive results. Dissatisfied clients may create mayhem but you will resolve this crisis with your excellent communication skills.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Today is good to take over a new property. Some Pisces natives will win a legal dispute or will also settle a financial issue with a sibling. You may sell a part of the property or even make a smart investment. An additional income will also be there today to keep you rich. Businessmen need to seriously think before making financial decisions as loss of money is the last thing you want.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

While you see good health today, do not expect everything to be fair. Those who have a history of liver or heart-related ailments may require medical attention in the second part of the day. Avoid spicy food and take more vegetables to stay healthy and energetic throughout the day. You should also be careful about accidents while driving today.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 17, 2023
