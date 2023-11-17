Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, November 17, 2023 predicts expect new beginnings

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be sincere in your deeds While your love life will flourish today, official performance will also be good. You will also enjoy good financial status. Happy health is another attribute. Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, November 17, 2023: While your love life will flourish today, official performance will also be good.

Stay cool in the love life to make it fabulous. Professionally, you will succeed in all assigned tasks today. In addition, both wealth and health will also be good throughout the day.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Be cautious while debating with the lover as some words can be misunderstood by the lover. This may cause serious trouble. Do not personally insult the lover and also ways value the opinions which will strengthen the relationship. Some marriages will have troubles due to the interference of a relative and you need to curb this. Married Aquarius natives may also get conceived today. Office romance is not a good idea for married Pisces natives as their marital life will be in trouble.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

New responsibilities wait for you at the workplace. Eschew office politics and ensure you stay in the good book of management. You may expect a promotion or change in the role in the second part of the day. Some Cancer natives can expect a change in their position. Students appearing for competitive examinations can obtain positive results. Dissatisfied clients may create mayhem but you will resolve this crisis with your excellent communication skills.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Today is good to take over a new property. Some Pisces natives will win a legal dispute or will also settle a financial issue with a sibling. You may sell a part of the property or even make a smart investment. An additional income will also be there today to keep you rich. Businessmen need to seriously think before making financial decisions as loss of money is the last thing you want.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

While you see good health today, do not expect everything to be fair. Those who have a history of liver or heart-related ailments may require medical attention in the second part of the day. Avoid spicy food and take more vegetables to stay healthy and energetic throughout the day. You should also be careful about accidents while driving today.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

