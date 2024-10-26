Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, October 26, 2024 predicts fortune in trading

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March) Daily Horoscope Prediction says you have the valor to defeat challenges Be composed in the love affair and ensure you perform the best at work. Luckily both money and health are good today. You may also try the fortune in trade. Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, October 27, 2024: Luckily both money and health are good today.

Despite the issues in the love relationship, you will succeed in having a happy love life. Handle the pressure at the office as this will give you better outputs.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Show sincerity in the relationship and appreciate the partner in personal and professional success. Your lover wants to spend more time with you. Plan a vacation today. Some romances can be saved through open talks and a senior in the family can be a trouble-shooter. Stay away from extramarital affairs including patching up with ex-flames as these can badly affect the marriage. Office romance is not a good idea for married females and those who have issues with their spouse should resolve them today before the day ends.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Some international clients will especially ask for you and this will raise your value at the workplace. If you are into jobs that require technical knowledge, especially associated with machines, you’ll need to take the initiative in resolving major complaints. Your negotiation skills in work while handling marketing or sales profiles. Some entrepreneurs will be lucky to reap good profits today while discussing new ventures with partners. Handle every task diligently and embrace new responsibilities.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Though the inflow of wealth would be higher, you may also come across situations where you would need to spend higher. However, you keep a tab on the expenses and spend only in the areas where it is important. The second part of the day is good for buying home appliances and electronic gadgets. Those who are into business will get funds from partners which ensure better expansion. You may also donate money to charity today. However, be careful while lending a big amount to your friend or sibling.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues will be there and it is crucial to take even mild issues seriously. Some seniors may develop pain in joints while some persons will complain about sleep-related issues. Keep yourself away from any stress and strain as it is not going to be beneficial for you.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)