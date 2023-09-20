Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, September 20, 2023 predicts lucky time for these professionals

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByDr J.N Pandey
Sep 20, 2023 12:12 AM IST

19th February to 20th March

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, gossips is not for you

Be sincere in the relationship today and you’ll see the output. The daily horoscope predicts a productive professional life backed by good wealth and health.

Never provoke the lover and handle troubles in the love life with a mature attitude. You have a professionally productive day. Handle wealth carefully and you will also have good health.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Be sensible in a relationship. While being romantic, ensure you also handle relationship issues with a mature attitude. Some Pisces natives will find the partner to be provocative and handle this crisis wisely. Have patience and approach different topics in the relationship with a mature outlook. Surprise gifts and appreciation can work out in your favor. Some single Pisces natives will be happy to fall in love today and females can expect a proposal in the first half of the day.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Despite the hard work, you may not be happy about the output. Some clients will ask you to rework projects, draining out the confidence. However, handle this crisis with a mature mind. IT professionals, copy editors, architects, botanists, and healthcare professionals may travel abroad for job reasons. Some students will also clear the route for education abroad. Businessmen may find cooperation from different government agencies which will benefit in revenue earning.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

As wealth will pour in, you may plan smart spending and also smart saving. Some Pisces natives will find the day suitable for buying jewelry or electronic gadgets. You can seriously consider investing in real estate. Businessmen can receive funds from foreign destinations and this can positively impact the company’s financial status. Some Pisces natives will also donate wealth to charity today.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

The general health will be good today and you will even recover from old ailments. Some minor infections may disturb the eyes and ears but they will be resolved in a day or two. While traveling, ensure all medicines are carried. Handle work pressure and also consult a doctor whenever needed. Avoid tobacco and alcohol today and instead drink plenty of water. You need proper sleep for better mental energy and yoga assures this part.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

