Pisces Horoscope predictions for March 17: Time to rejoice the day!

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

This is a good day and you are all set to shine on the professional front. You have been working hard with positive mindset to achieve big goals on the career front and now things are happening in your favor, so rejoice. Old coworkers may need your advice on professional growth, so be available for them. Some may switch career and work with the companies that are reputed and offer best salary packages. Earning big is in your mind.

Pisces, you have worked hard to maintain your physical and mental health and now you have a positive mindset to take things forward on professional and personal front. A property conflict may heat up and ruin peace on the domestic front.

How have stars planned your day? Read ahead:

Pisces Finance Today

This is a normal day on the financial front. Avoid investing in any property deal. Some may try to get knowledge about new investment plans to boost their returns on the investment. Some may get their business loan sanctioned.

Pisces Family Today

This is not a good day on the family front. You may find it hard to adjust with your spouse and need some space. Communication gap between you and your parents may create a stressful aura and give wrong signals.

Pisces Career Today

This is an excellent day on the work front. You have a lot to do in order to make your business work. This is a good idea to hire experienced people to take your business to the next level.

Pisces Health Today

Your consistent efforts are reaping rewards and offering you a chance to live healthy and happy. You just need to ditch junk food and start drinking plenty of fluids to keep body hydrated and away from the health issues.

Pisces Love Life Today

This is an awesome day on the love front. You can spend a great time with your lover and take her to a long drive. Window shopping is on the cards.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Light Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026