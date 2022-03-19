Pisces Horoscope predictions for March 19: Try to simplify your schedule today

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Positive developments look very likely today, especially in the sectors which are very important to you. There is much you can accomplish by connecting with others on your wavelength. You could also step up and take the initiative for the change you desire. Try to simplify your schedule today. One new project or romance could light up your life. So, it will be important to keep a clear and uncluttered head or even heart. Some of you are likely to get into the leisure zone and make some time for fun and relaxation and a chance to get involved in whatever makes you happy. If you can simplify your schedule and take it easy for a day or so, you’ll be able to take any unexpected trouble or disappointment in your stride.

Pisces Finance Today

If any matter concerning money or land has been sub-juiced, there are possibilities that the same may be decided in your favour. This is likely to help your financial position get back on track. Friendly loans may help you tide over an emergent need.

Pisces Family Today

If you’ve finished a project or achieved something big, get ready to celebrate with your near and dear ones to heighten the joy and feeling. Your family life will remain pleasant, but there could be some differences with a family youngster or child. Be tactful to get your way.

Pisces Health Today

Utilize the powers of recovery you've learned, revitalize your mind and body and don’t take your health for granted. You may get to enjoy the perks of good health and its positive effects may be seen in your daily life.

Pisces Love Life Today

Some of you may enjoy second chances in love life today. The day could bring old friends and old flames back into your life. Choose well today to avoid heartache later. The day is likely to bring greater passion and intensity to partnerships and other relationships. So, expect an exciting time in love today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

