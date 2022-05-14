Pisces Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 14, 2022

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)This is a suitable day to plan things on both personal and professional fronts. Your good health may allow you for holiday planning and traveling with friends. Those who have been planning to buy home or property, they can go for it and apply for home loan too. Business trips may turn out favorable and give you many opportunities to grow your professional network, find clients, showcase your real talent and skills.

Pisces, day is suitable to celebrate your career and financial success. This is all about your consistent efforts and a disciplined lifestyle. You don’t want to compromise on anything and that is why you work hard to have a good and decent life. Your love life may rock if you put some more efforts. Your pleasing manners and a balanced approach to problems will endear you to someone important on the academic front.

What else is there to know about the day? Know more:

Pisces Finance Today:

You may find good buyers for your ancestral property or land. Birthday of kids or anniversary celebration may give you a genuine reason to splurge.

Pisces Family Today:

You may be busy in preparation and arrangements of birthday party or marriage of sibling. Some may feel content and blessed today.

Pisces Career Today:

You may get promoted to higher designation and assigned with new work responsibilities. There are chances of passing a competitive exam and get selected for government jobs.

Pisces Health Today:

You are so concerned about your health and that is why you may prefer to visit a nutritionist. You may spend a lot of time on social media and online shopping. Do whatever makes you happy.

Pisces Love Life Today:

This is all about having great and lovely moments with someone you love the most, so throw a surprise party or plan an evening out may make your partner happy. Newlyweds may shift to their new home and start a new journey together.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

