Pisces Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 15, 2022

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your financial status is strong right now, and you may be able to earn from unexpected quarters. You may lavishly pamper your loved ones. This, in turn, is likely to bring them joy. The state of your health is expected to remain excellent. To stay motivated, you may pay special attention to your mental wellbeing. Sporting activities may keep you energized. Your professional life may be a roller coaster ride. To succeed, you may need to strike a perfect work-life balance. At this time, your romantic relationship is likely to strengthen. Newlyweds may be thinking of expanding their family. Make no hasty trip plans without researching about the destination. It can cause problems when you get there. For some, a profitable property deal is on the cards. Academically, students are likely to perform satisfactorily.

Sun Transit Impact on Pisces

The Sun’s transit into Taurus is likely to be very beneficial for working professionals. They are likely to do exceedingly well in their career. Those in the field of IT, media or education may especially benefit from the transit. Your social connections may flourish at this time and you may remain in limelight in your circle. Work or business travels undertaken during the transit may prove highly productive. Even travel for leisure may bring a memorable experience for Pisces natives in the transition period.

Pisces Finance Today

You are likely to depend on your long-term investment returns to bring you profits. Your new business venture is likely to take off soon. Monetary matters related to an old property may go in your favour.

Pisces Family Today

On the domestic front, a lively atmosphere is likely to keep everyone in a cheerful mood. News of an eligible youngster’s marriage proposal may keep loved ones busy planning for the event. Harmony may prevail at home.

Pisces Career Today

Your professional life is likely to make slow progress. This may reduce your chances of being promoted at work. Additional job assignments are likely to be assigned to you, and your efficiency may be put to the test.

Pisces Health Today

You are likely to be in good health as your fitness trainer may make sure you get the most out of your workouts. An aromatherapy session is likely to rejuvenate you. You may attain peace of mind with yoga practices.

Pisces Love Life Today

Your plan to settle down with your long-time partner may materialize soon. You are likely to be over the moon. You may get to spend enough time in your beloved’s company, which is likely to strengthen your ties.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

