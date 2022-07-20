Pisces Horoscope Today:Daily prediction for July 20,'22 states, luck will favour

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) You are among those who are not much interested in material things. You do not run after money. It’s not that you don’t want money but you are not greedy about anything. You have an easy carelessness about tomorrow. You live in a world of your own. In your world, everyone is good and everything is beautiful. You have a sharp memory and tend to remember even the minutest of details. You never panic even in the most uneasy situations. You stay stable and maintain your poise. You have a blend of all qualities of other zodiacs. It is because of this that it becomes very difficult to truly understand you. You are good at organizing things and pay attention to details. You have a deep interest in music and art.

Pisces Finance Today The day will bring improvement in finances and so it will be convenient for you to purchase essential items. Luck is on your side when it comes to business and finance, however try to avoid entering into any joint venture today.

Pisces Family Today Be cautious of what kind of words you use today as there are chances of some argument or misunderstanding. Speak in a polite manner and things will be good. Try to understand what others have to share.

Pisces Career Today You may think of entering a different domain of work. Discuss with your well-wishers before you take any decision. Their opinion will be in your favour, so go for it. Today, you may get the opportunity to further your aims both on the professional and personal fronts.

Pisces Health Today A fun-filled active day when you will go out, enjoy adventure sports and feel strong. You are fortunate as no health issues will interfere with your enjoyment.

Pisces Love Life Today Your spouse may surprise you by taking you to out on a day's trip. It will be an amazing day and will leave you with fond memories for later life. You will feel rejuvenated and relaxed.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

