Pisces Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for August 1,'22 states, new projects

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) Pisces natives may have a good day professionally. Your bosses may seek your advice on important matters. Your health is likely to remain stable. Incorporating healthy habits may have a positive impact on your overall wellbeing. On the romantic front, you may get to enjoy a quiet dinner or a night out with your partner, giving you a chance to understand them better. On the flipside, your financial condition may be a bit shaky. Over expenditures may pinch your pocket if not given serious consideration. Your domestic life may be demanding too. Your family elders may expect you to be on your toes to get their work done perfectly. Travelling may be on the cards for some. However, it may be a tedious and costly affair. Property dealing with an unknown person may lead to financial losses. Students are likely to crack tough entrance exams.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Finance Today: Pisceans, you may rely on your long-term investment returns to make money. As a result, your goals might not come to fruition now. Additionally, it may take a long time for money matters involving property to fall in your favour.

Pisces Family Today: Pisces natives, your children’s behaviour may cause issues at home. This may disturb the peace. However, lending a patient ear to their problems may make it easier for you to understand them and guide them in the right direction.

Pisces Career Today: On the professional front, now is the perfect time for Pisces natives to focus attention on new projects. You may be brimming with confidence and are likely to make steady progress. Work-related travel is foreseen for some.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Health Today: Pisceans need to focus on the needs of your body today and divert your attention towards your wellbeing. Pamper your mind, body, and soul, and give yourself the gift of time to relax and rejuvenate and unwind from the daily grind.

Pisces Love Life Today: Pisceans, you may be able to enjoy intimacy in your love life as you become more invested in the relationship. You are likely to support your beloved emotionally and encourage them to express their feelings clearly to bring you both closer.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON