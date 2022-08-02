Pisces Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for August 2,'22 states, drive safely

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) Dear Pisces native, this is a moderate day. You should avoid traveling today or drive safely. Your stable and sound financial condition may allow you to spend on online ad campaigns to promote your business and reach your target audience. Day seems favourable for teachers, politicians and entrepreneurs. Some may be busy preparing for an important job interview. You may visit your friends and enjoy the memories of old times. Things may turn out favorable for some on the love front, so the day is all about feeling a bond of love, meeting new people and setting new goals in life. A business or leisure trip may make you lethargic and tired. Some may find it hard to complete important chores and feel like relaxing. Some stomach related issues may bother you, so avoid spicy or junk food.

What lies further? Read ahead:

Pisces Finance Today: This is a good day on the financial front. You may be busy exploring properties to invest your money. Some may add capital to their existing business or launch a new product to enhance their business.

Pisces Family Today: You may enjoy a good time with loved ones. Some may arrange a family get together and invite friends, relatives and old friends to enjoy the memories of old time.

Pisces Career Today: Things are going well on the work front. Some more effort and skills are needed to get promoted at work, so join some professional courses and research new technologies online to keep yourself updated.

Pisces Health Today: This is a moderate day. You may feel zeal to do something productive today. Allergies may trigger today, so try to stay away from allergens.

Pisces Love Life Today: Spouse or lover may do something special to impress you or catch your attention, so play along to make this evening extra romantic and memorable. Singles may get desired marriage proposals and think about getting married soon.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Electric Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

