Pisces Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 25, '22 states, monetary gain

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) Pisces natives may have a good day on the job front. Your suggestions are likely to be implemented at work, for which you may receive monetary benefit. Your financial condition remains steady. Profits from several sources may keep your coffers brimming. However, your love life is likely to take a hit due to neglect. Your partner may not be in a forgiving mood, which can create rifts in the relationship. Your family life may be stressful. You may be unable to achieve work-life balance, which is likely to invite the ire of your loved ones. Your health may trouble you, as nasal allergies are likely to keep you on the edge. Medical assistance may benefit. Travelling to an exotic location may help you de-stress. Those dealing in property may make small profits. Some students are likely to be invited abroad to attend a youth conference.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Love Horoscope Today

Pisces Finance Today On the economic front, the day remains steady for Pisceans. You are likely to receive monetary benefits from unexpected sources. Rising expenses may be tackled by profits from home business. Stocks may bring rich dividends.

Also Read | Career Horoscope Today

Pisces Family Today On the domestic front, the day may be moderate for Pisces natives. You may continue with your mundane activities. Plan some fun activities with your loved ones to enjoy your day at home. Stay away from negative attitude.

Also Read | Horoscope Today

Pisces Career Today On the professional front, Pisceans may be required to handle additional responsibilities. Completing your assignments before time may bring a promotion. An advancement course may benefit you in the long run.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Health Today On the health front, Pisceans may experience some trouble. Bone-related issues may be a cause of concern. Incorporating healthy dietary habits, along with light physical activity may help you stay fit and in shape.

Pisces Love Life Today For Pisces natives, love life may be a bit challenging. Complications and misunderstandings may ruin your relationship. Win your partner’s trust back with love and affection to make your ties stronger and long-lasting.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON