Pisces Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 30,'22 states, avoid shortcut

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) Today, Pisces natives may find themselves open to suggestions, cooperation and doing things in a better way. This may make you highly popular in your social and professional circle. You are likely to shine in your field of activity, thus making your competitors feel jealous. A reunion with friends is on the card. It would require special efforts on your part to bring happiness on the domestic front. But you are likely to succeed in your efforts. Putting a tap on unnecessary expenses would enable to make better utilization of money. Avoid taking any kind of shortcuts on your road trip, as stars appear unfavourable. Detours and delays may make your journey a little uncomfortable. You will need to exercise extra care of your belongings while travelling, as loss is also foreseen. Pisces natives will need to reduce their property loans otherwise it may increase their financial woes. There are chances of disputes among the relatives regarding the ancestral property.

Pisces Finance Today: It appears to be an auspicious day for investment but with the help of experienced persons. Business partners would help in executing new projects; enabling you to increase your profit exponentially.

Pisces Family Today: Domestic matters may remain a little volatile for Pisceans today. They will have to shoulder additional responsibility to maintain harmony in the family. You will need parental guidance to bring yourself back on track. So mend ties with them!

Pisces Career Today: It promises to be a beneficial day for Pisces natives. An unexpected increment or praise will lift your spirits and motivate you to work harder at the workplace. Valuable suggestions from subordinates would immensely help you today.

Pisces Health Today: You succeed in getting rid of bad habits and any health vice you may have. The mind will also be receptive to positive emotions. You will feel very energetic throughout the day. So use this energy to complete or consider the tasks you want to begin today.

Pisces Love Life Today: Some Pisces natives are likely to share happiness with a close friend to double the joy. This may make your relationship strong. You also enjoy a date with your partner in a cosy restaurant where nobody could disturb you.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Violet

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vaastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

