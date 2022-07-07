Pisces Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 7,'22 states, new romance

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) Personally, your relationships will be pleasant as you will work towards keeping everyone happy at home.You will remain the apple of the eye of your family elders with your generous behaviour. Love life too will remain exciting for Pisces love birds. There is a possibility of a new romance as well. A strong financial position may keep you in an upbeat mood. Those in business will be able to overcome their competitors and will be able to scale up profits. However, today you may face some ups and downs related to work. Due to this, you may feel low at times as your hard work may go unrewarded making you feel demotivated. Avoid taking shortcuts for any reason, otherwise, you may have to regret it later. You can undertake business trips, because of which you will get success in meeting some new people and getting profitable deals. Pisces students could have a hard time in their examinations, and their performance may not be as per their expectations. Step up on the hard work!

Pisces Finance Today Today will turn out to be quite favourable for Pisces natives. This will be a good time for businessmen and traders but they are advised to be cautious when making any major financial transaction. Your income is likely to increase and you will be able to execute your plans without much trouble.

Pisces Family Today You are likely to receive the support of family members in all your decisions. You may succeed in maintaining your calm all day and will be good at hearing and understanding people. This will draw people to you and make you popular.

Pisces Career Today A distracted mind may make you lag behind andyou may find it difficult to complete most of the tasks.There could be some troubles at the workplace due to the absence of support from co-workers. Don’t worry, the phase will pass soon.

Pisces Health Today Healthwise, Pisceans are advised to eat a balanced diet and practice regular meditation for reducing stress and anxiety.You will be concerned about your health, for which you may adopt physical workouts in your daily lifestyle.

Pisces Love Life Today Your approach to love matters will be quite positive and overwhelming. You may finally gather the courage to confess your true feelings to an old friend you like secretly. Also, those carrying the burden of past relationships may find them healed. A strong possibility of a new connection is foreseen as well.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour:Bottle Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vaastu Consultant)

