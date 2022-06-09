Pisces Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for June 9,'22 states,family happiness

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dear Pisces, your daily astrological predictions for June 9, 2022 suggests, you will stay happy and contented in your family life as you resolve past differences. 
Published on Jun 09, 2022 12:40 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

PISCES(Feb 20-Mar 20) 

You will be better off today as your financial condition may improve. There is likely to be an increase in your comforts today as you spend lavishly on home decor. Some of you may lack confidence and creativity as your plans and ideas may face delays. Maintain your well-being, by incorporating some exercise into your daily routine. The open air is particularly beneficial for you now. Some singles may get an encouraging response to their romantic overturns. You will stay happy and contented in your family life as you resolve past differences. There could be professional stress which may rub off on other aspects of your life. Students preparing for government or competitive exams are likely to emerge victorious. Some may hear good news about admission to a new college or institute. You can benefit from a connection with overseas clients. However, you are advised to be beware of friends and foes else you may face losses.

Pisces Finance Today 

Some of you may plan to start a new business with your partner. Your financial aspects may improve after a brief halt and you may find good opportunities to invest and earn profits. All your decisions will prove spot-on. 

Pisces Family Today 

The relationship with your parents is also likely to improve today as you find common ground. Reach to them to seek their blessings to go well in your life. The good news about matrimony match for an eligible member may bring happiness entire family. 

Pisces Career Today 

Today, you may face some difficulty in completing pending tasks. You are advised to execute work in small steps to avoid over-burdening your mind. You are advised to perform your duties with utmost diligence and honesty to achieve better results in your career.

Pisces Health Today 

You are likely to remain spiritual and will have a strong inclination for religious activities. It is a good time to gain knowledge and enhancement your inner self.  You may remain mindful of your fitness levels and can resort to physical workouts to keep yourself fit.

Pisces Love Life Today 

Your spouse may face some issues at the workplace and will need your support and attention. If you have been trying to woo a special person for a long time, then today may be your day. The person you like may acknowledge your feelings.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

