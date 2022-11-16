Pisces Horoscope Today, November 16, 2022: Do not travel today

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

The day seems to be moderately auspicious for the Pisces natives. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may enjoy your good health and feel optimistic about your future. Some may splurge on entertainment and recreational activities. Buying or selling a property is indicated. Siblings may call you and discuss his or her future plans and seek your guidance on something important. Spouse may make you feel loved today by doing something nice. Family members may come together to celebrate something at home.

A family or social event may give you chance to meet someone special who can turn out to be your life partner. Love birds may have a coffee date and enjoy deep conversation. Professional life seems moderate. You may be busy with your usual stuff at work. Everything seems okay, you just try to avoid travelling today.

Know more about the rest of your day:

Pisces Finance Today:

Your excellent financial condition may allow you to splurge on loved ones and pamper yourself. Some may also buy a property. You may learn how to balance your expense and income.

Pisces Family Today:

Married couples may plan something exciting to add a spark to their marital life. Some may attend a family event and spend quality time with loved ones.

Pisces Career Today:

You can impress your seniors with your leadership qualities and determination. All your pending tasks may be completed and you may get chance to work with major clients of your company.

Pisces Health Today:

You may start your day with a relaxing and a slow walk with friends. Some may quit smoking or caffeine and go for healthy options. Some may explore social media sites to grow their personal and professional network.

Pisces Love Life Today:

This is an excellent day on the love front. You may get surprise visit from your love partner. Some may also enjoy their favorite music or shows. Married couples may plan to extend family.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Chocolate

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

