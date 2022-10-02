Pisces Horoscope Today, October 2, 2022: Will luck favour your love?

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) Pisces natives are likely to succeed in most tasks they undertake by working harder and paying attention to detail. Although the inflow of money may remain satisfactory, you will have to keep a tab on unnecessary expenses. Today, your sincerity and determination may become the key to your success. The good news in the form of a baby's arrival or a youngster's marriage proposal is likely to lift everyone's mood. Your professional front is likely to have some challenges for you. It may not be smooth sailing for Pisces natives as laziness and procrastination may go against their wishes. Pisces students may spend their time on unnecessary activities which will directly affect their education. Today, some of you can meet a person who can help you enhance your outlook on life. Investment in the construction business might give fruitful results. God helps those who help themselves is the secret mantra of solving personal problems for Pisces natives.

Pisces Finance Today Today, your financial status is likely to improve drastically as you will be able to save money. For now, avoid trading in stocks; instead, focus on building up assets. Financial gains in business are likely to get momentum for Pisces natives later in the day.

Pisces Family Today Spend some time with your family members to understand their perspectives. This will give you an opportunity to develop your thinking ability as well as attain peace. In addition, those living in a joint family setup may enjoy enhanced camaraderie and merriment.

Pisces Career Today At times, you may face some difficulty in putting your mind to your work area. Focus on the deadlines and avoid procrastination. You will have put in efforts to improve your relationship with your superiors to enjoy a cordial atmosphere.

Pisces Health Today Taking up an exercise routine is possible and will benefit Pisces natives immensely. You may move towards better health and increased stamina by opting for an active lifestyle. Proper sleep, nutritious food, and daily exercises may help you attain physical fitness. In addition, an aromatherapy session may relieve stress and calm your senses.

Pisces Love Life Today Pisces individuals are likely to enjoy the pleasures of love life today. Giving more time to their beloved and understanding their needs might strengthen Pisces natives’ ties with their partners. Your beloved may be very supportive of your decisions. However, do not let misunderstandings ruin your relationship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Violet

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

