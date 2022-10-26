Pisces Horoscope Today, October 26, 2022: Avoid hasty purchases

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, if you have a family business and you are planning to be a part of it, it will be a fruitful decision. With your presence, the work will be dealt with from a fresh perspective and evolving ideas. Ultimately, the core will benefit from the pre formations. When it comes to your relationship with your family, this decision is also beneficial to that front. It is a whole different experience to do something with your close ones and share the result together while facing any obstacle as one. In this way, the members come together as one in a new space, mostly emotionally. You will have a blast bonding with monumental decisions. Eat your greens today! Your lover interests might arrive at the bumpy station today. If you could hold onto each other during this phase, no future complications would occur. You would be able to retain the love if you do so.

Pisces Health Today

You have a sensitive gut. After days of dedicated practice, you finally feel rejuvenated. But the process doesn’t end here. Ignore those fries and focus on your greens!

Pisces Finance Today

Don't rush into hasty purchases with your money. You may be put in an awkward situation as a result. Make a checklist before committing to any purchases to keep an eye on your finances.

Pisces Career Today

If you have your own (family) business or plan to create one, it will be successful. You have the right set of plans to implement. Your leadership quality will be the cherry on top.

Pisces Family Today

A new level of understanding will emerge today for you and your family members. You will be able to accomplish remarkable things when you collaborate. Nothing is impossible when you work together.

Pisces Love Life Today

It's okay to have a phase with your partner when things aren't flowing smoothly. There are times when life isn't lively and energetic. There may be nothing better than a relaxing movie night at home.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

