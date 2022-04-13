Pisces Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 13

PISCES (Feb 20- Mar 20)

Dear Pisces born person, you make a practical, logical and organized soul. What matters to you the most in your life is your freedom and you shall not take anything in between to compromise it at any level in life. You are great with your ideologies and can be a big mystic. You are also a great counselor and have the right advice for almost every big or small problem in your life. You are also truthful and loyal to your committed relationships and when your soul mate is found, nothing can come in between to make you stay apart. But today, it is a day to think with some more logic and less emotions. Don’t get fooled or trapped in some cyber financial lottery games. Stick true to your remedies and this can be of great help to you today.

Pisces Finance Today

There are chances of someone taking advantage of your less known knowledge in financial endeavors. And hence you shall stay vigilant and careful of any fraudulent activity taking place in your business or office.

Pisces Family Today

You are becoming better and best your homely responsibilities and roles. You like to bring in the right light to make things smooth in the lives of your family members.

Pisces Career Today

Everything seems to be good in your career front and you shall remain calm and posed with your work approach. Don’t look for short cuts and believe in hard work as it will definitely bring in the desired results.

Pisces Health Today

You shall start the day with some running or jogging, this may help improve your flexibility and agility in body. Doing stretching poses shall also be beneficial.

Pisces Love Life Today

Try to speak out your feelings freely to your lover today. you might get along on the same page with the same connection and compatibility felt in both the hearts. Make the best of your relationship and add the right spice in it.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Parrot Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026