Pisces Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 25

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Today, you may want to work on your terms and take control of your life. Solitude may benefit you in introspecting. A changed attitude may be the key to success in all spheres of life. Your well-rounded personality may work in your favor as you win friends and close associates on the social front. People are likely to depend on you for your wisdom and in-depth knowledge of things. Do not take things for granted. Staying away from negative behavior is likely to augur well for you. Your imagination and ingenuity may be socially recognized, bringing you laurels. Surprises of some sort are likely for you. Students are likely to crack tough competitive exams within the first go itself. This may bring them better career opportunities soon. Undertake a journey only if it is necessary. Handsome financial gains are on the cards through a property deal.

Pisces Finance Today

Your financial position is likely to remain strong today. An extra income source may give you a chance to purchase luxurious goods for your house. Some of you may even plan to purchase a dream home or invest in property.

Pisces Family Today

On the domestic front, situations may turn hostile as past matters pertaining to finances give rise to heated exchanges amongst family members. Maintain your cool and try to solve the situation amicably to restore peace at home.

Pisces Career Today

On the professional front, you may have to juggle many responsibilities at once, which may stop you from focusing on your task at hand. Do not fall under pressure. Timely help from colleagues may help you overcome challenges.

Pisces Health Today

On the wellness front, you may enjoy perfect harmony between mental and physical health. Outdoor activities may freshen you up and taking part in spiritual practices is likely to help you bust stress.

Pisces Love Life Today

On the love front, you may meet an interesting person, who you had a secret crush on. You can look forward to an exciting new relationship. Married couples may plan a romantic outing to enjoy intimate time together.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026