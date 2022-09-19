Pisces Horoscope Today, September 19, 2022: Will you be appreciated at work

PISCES(Feb 20-Mar 20) Pisces, you may enjoy your well-balanced financial situation. You may not think of investing more money today. You may feel contented with what you have. Your family may not like your idea of staying home and relaxing. There may be a disagreement among family members. You may receive appreciation from your senior management. You may learn how to prioritize your tasks and produce quality work. You may be happy with your health and general body fitness. You may stick to a sound diet and you may feel fantastic in a very short span of time. Your partner may understand your pleasure and depth of commitment towards him/ her. You may get a pretty good response from your partner. You may be happy to see endless love blossom between the two of you.

Pisces Finance Today Pisces, you may need to avoid any complex financial plan today as that may need restructuring at a later stage. You may find it a bit difficult to manage your finances. There may not be much scope for you to save much.

Pisces Family Today You may not be able to fulfill all the demands of your family. Your busy schedule may not allow you to give ample time to your children. They may feel neglected and this may not be in your favor. Take care Pisces.

Pisces Career Today At work, you may have some additional pressure which may tire you by day end but it may make a big difference in your career growth. It may be good for you to divide your work among your team mates.

Pisces Health Today Pisces, you may grow careful of your diet especially what you eat as breakfast. You may stay away from eating stale food in a hurry at the pantry or any restaurant. You may prepare your own, home-cooked fresh food. Your body may love this change.

Pisces Love Life Today You may decide to show your love and affection for your partner through an extravagant public gesture. You may plan a surprise party to honor the achievements of your partner. Your way of expressing love may surprise your partner.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON