Pisces Horoscope Today, September 28, 2022: Good opportunities may knock your do

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) Pisces individuals’ ability to adapt according to circumstances may bring their hidden talent to the fore. On the domestic front, Pisces natives may spend quality time with their loved ones. Things are likely to settle down on the romantic front and you may be able to enjoy a blissful time again. On the professional front, you are likely to underperform. You may be expected to shoulder extra responsibilities, within a fixed time frame. Stay away from undertaking tasks that do not make you happy. Someone may sweet-talk you into investing in a dubious financial scheme, so remain alert. Pisces native students who continue to learn something new may see good results as their intellectual ability may improve. Your attempts to take possession of your newly purchased plot will be successful. Involve yourself in playing sports because it is the secret of perpetual youthfulness. Your popularity on the social front is likely to rise.

Pisces Finance Today Pisces natives are likely to make good money, but the rise in expenses could make it difficult to save. Rising personal expenses need to be reined in before you get into a tight situation. Don’t risk capital by investing it in lucrative offers of dubious financial schemes.

Pisces Family Today An excellent opportunity of spending time with your near and dear ones may be missed, due to other commitments. Plan your daily schedule well to balance your priorities. You need to spend some extra time with your children today to motivate them and keep them focused.

Pisces Career Today A colleague is likely to prove to be a great support in helping to complete a task on the professional front efficiently. Pisces natives may have to keep their priorities right to meet the deadlines at work. Those new on the job will get all the help they need to establish themselves.

Pisces Health Today Pisces natives should seek the opinion of an expert before undertaking strenuous exercise to avoid any problems later on. Creative ways like biking, swimming, playing badminton or cricket and others to stay active may bring a lot of satisfaction.

Pisces Love Life Today Wedding bells may toll on Pisces natives in a long-term romantic relationship. While for married Pisces partners, the marital relationship with their spouse is likely to remain strong and supportive. Be patient before taking any major decisions with your love life.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Indigo

