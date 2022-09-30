Pisces Horoscope Today, September 30, 2022: Turbulence at domestic front

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) Pisces natives are likely to be a step ahead of their competitors today. They may stay highly competitive to handle any challenge that may come their way. Tough negotiations are likely to bring the best out of you on the professional front. Old friendship may turn into a life-long bond for some on the romantic front. A risky venture may end up costing you more than you bargained for; so only make calculated moves today. Pisces natives' domestic front may remain a little uncertain and turbulent. In such a situation, you will have to be patient and try to calm matters down. Pisces students are likely to remain over-achievers on the academic front. Those wanting to buy a specific piece of real estate may have their wish being fulfilled today. Making plans for a vacation with someone close is possible and will be lots of fun. Give a commitment to the people only after making sure that you will be able to fulfil it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Finance Today

Your expenses may increase, but you may earn well too. Aim for financial stability by saving and spending judiciously. Traders and retailers are likely to succeed in increasing customer base and footfalls in their establishment. Good handling of tax matters will help Pisces natives save much.

Pisces Family Today

You can get a bit demanding at home, but may not be able to have your way. The health of your elders may cause you little worry. Also, there could be some disturbances among family members over a minor issue. Deal with everything calmly, Pisces natives.

Pisces Career Today

Ideas implemented on the professional front may literally turn into gold for Pisces natives, so expect to add substantially to your wealth! On the career front, you are likely to come across new opportunities to prove your leadership abilities. Grab the chance with both hands.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Health Today

Pisces natives should follow a proper diet routine today to remain healthy. Take suggestions from an expert and follow the suggestions seriously. They will stand you in good stead. Supplementing physical fitness with mind-strengthening exercises may prove to be highly beneficial.

Pisces Love Life Today

Romance promises to be immensely fulfilling, so get ready for a memorable time. Pisces natives should work together to build up understanding and confidence in the romantic bond. If you have been in talks with a potential partner for a matrimonial alliance, then the discussion will proceed most satisfactorily.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON