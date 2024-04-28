Pisces Weekly Horoscope Today, April 28,2024 predicts progress foreseen for students

Pisces - 24th March 2024 Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, keep relationship issues under wraps this week. Keep relationship issues under wraps this week. Professionally you are successful. Keep a watch over your expenditure and health will give you no trouble. Settle every love-related problem before things go out of control. Despite the official challenges, you will be professionally successful. Keep an eye on financial affairs. Health will pose no threat to the routine. Weekly Horoscope Pisces, Today, April 28,2024: Keep an eye on financial affairs.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Express the love to the partner unconditionally. Your love will and affection will bring changes in your partner’s feelings and this will make the day fabulous. Stay away from arguments and you should also keep the interference of a third person outside the relationship. Stick to your opinion but do not force it on the partner. Some love affairs may face stumbling blocks where detailed conversations can act as a savior. The second part of the week is good to take a call on marriage.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

You can expect a change in the position at the workplace. Business managers and business developers will need to think of innovative concepts and bring changes to the business plans. Bankers and accountants will need extra attention while handling big amounts. Avoid office politics and also show the willingness to take up new tasks that may also be challenging. Students may get many opportunities to make progress in their studies and academic careers.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

The income from previous investments may not be as expected and this may cause disappointment. However, you need to know that things will be back on track in a week. Avoid large-scale financial investments including stock and trade. You may go ahead with the plan to renovate the house or purchase gold. Businessmen may succeed in raising funds but should be careful about promotional expenses.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Pisces natives with heart-related ailments may develop complications as the week begins Senior Pisces natives may have sleep-related issues and females may complain about skin infections. Despite the minor bruises, children will be good in terms of fitness. Avoid alcohol and tobacco and practice yoga or meditate every morning to start the day on a positive note.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology &Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)