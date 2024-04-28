 Pisces Weekly Horoscope Today, April 28,2024 predicts progress foreseen for students | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Pisces Weekly Horoscope Today, April 28,2024 predicts progress foreseen for students

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 28, 2024 12:11 AM IST

Read Pisces weekly horoscope for April 28th-3rd May, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Health will pose no threat to the routine.

Pisces - 24th March 2024

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, keep relationship issues under wraps this week.

Keep relationship issues under wraps this week. Professionally you are successful. Keep a watch over your expenditure and health will give you no trouble. Settle every love-related problem before things go out of control. Despite the official challenges, you will be professionally successful. Keep an eye on financial affairs. Health will pose no threat to the routine.

Weekly Horoscope Pisces, Today, April 28,2024: Keep an eye on financial affairs.
Weekly Horoscope Pisces, Today, April 28,2024: Keep an eye on financial affairs.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week 

Express the love to the partner unconditionally. Your love will and affection will bring changes in your partner’s feelings and this will make the day fabulous. Stay away from arguments and you should also keep the interference of a third person outside the relationship. Stick to your opinion but do not force it on the partner. Some love affairs may face stumbling blocks where detailed conversations can act as a savior. The second part of the week is good to take a call on marriage.  

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week 

You can expect a change in the position at the workplace. Business managers and business developers will need to think of innovative concepts and bring changes to the business plans. Bankers and accountants will need extra attention while handling big amounts. Avoid office politics and also show the willingness to take up new tasks that may also be challenging. Students may get many opportunities to make progress in their studies and academic careers. 

 

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

The income from previous investments may not be as expected and this may cause disappointment. However, you need to know that things will be back on track in a week. Avoid large-scale financial investments including stock and trade. You may go ahead with the plan to renovate the house or purchase gold. Businessmen may succeed in raising funds but should be careful about promotional expenses. 

 

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Pisces natives with heart-related ailments may develop complications as the week begins Senior Pisces natives may have sleep-related issues and females may complain about skin infections. Despite the minor bruises, children will be good in terms of fitness. Avoid alcohol and tobacco and practice yoga or meditate every morning to start the day on a positive note.

 

Pisces Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  •  Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  •  Symbol: Fish
  •  Element: Water
  •  Body Part: Blood Circulation
  •  Sign Ruler: Neptune
  •  Lucky Day: Thursday
  •  Lucky Color: Purple
  •  Lucky Number: 11
  •  Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

 

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  •  Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  •  Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  •  Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology &Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Pisces Weekly Horoscope Today, April 28,2024 predicts progress foreseen for students
