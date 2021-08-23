Sagittarius Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 23

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You are free of any prior issues, and you are capable of dealing with any current uncertainties or ambiguous circumstances in your life. You lay a solid basis for yourself in the future. You don't face any new challenges, others respect you, and you take yourself more seriously. What you figure out now will come in handy later when things aren't going so well.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Don't try to buy the entire planet at once, even if you believe it is yours. It's critical not to let your euphoria take control of your finances, therefore keep track of your finances. Consider whether or not a purchase is truly necessary.

Sagittarius Family Today

Your enthusiasm for life and family will be a bit low. You lack the confidence to take on the challenges. To cope up with this gloomy atmosphere, try to spend more time with your friends and family. Avoid minor arguments and stay patient.

Sagittarius Career Today

Your professional life is rising high now. Whatsoever projects you take on, you will eventually complete all of them. Alternatively, you could take some time off or perhaps quit working for a bit. This allows you to analyze your options, develop new tasks, and organize your thoughts.

Sagittarius Health Today

You are physically and intellectually fit, and full of energy too. Allow any pent-up energy to be released by going for a jog, perhaps with a group of friends. The best thing you can do is just listen to your body and figure out what makes it feel so fantastic. You will improve your health even more this way.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

A day like today has the potential to completely revitalize your relationship. Make use of your imagination by going out for a fancy supper or preparing something yourself, going to the movies or the theatre, or playing games.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Saffron

﻿Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874