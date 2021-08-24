Sagittarius Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 25

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You are a clear thinker and a very logical person. However, sometimes, you do tend to make some unreasonable decisions, which will not work in your favour. You care a lot about your loved ones and make sure you are involved in their each and every aspect of life. You are very straightforward and do not like to miscommunication your ideas. You seek attention when you are in authority and you like it when you get your work done. Sometimes you need to surrender to your heart rather than listening to your brain!

Sagittarius Finance Today

You are likely to forge a new,long-term partnership in your business venture, where profits are foreseen. You will be able to close an old debt, the interests of which had been piling up since long. Carelessness and impulsive buying can lead to financial losses, so be on the lookout.

Sagittarius Family Today

Your domestic atmosphere will remain cheerful today. Relatives at home will keep everyone in an upbeat mood. An outing with your loved ones to a nearby picnic spot will give you a chance to understand each other better.

Sagittarius Career Today

Those in the fields of technology and agriculture will find a smooth sailing at work. But generally, the professional front will remainfluctuating. You will feel like you have been taken for granted by your seniors despite your hard work.Do not take things lying low and make your presence felt, even if it calls for a change of job.

Sagittarius Health Today

Health will remain fine and there will be no major ailments to worry about in the coming days. Some of you might need corrective surgeries for issues related to the eyesight. You will enjoy the benefits of a good health and sound mind.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Those looking for a suitable match to settle down in life, will have to wait a bit longer than expected. You are likely to fall for the wrong person, which may make you regret later. Select your match wisely and do not make impulsive decisions based on physical appearances.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

