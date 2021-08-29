Sagittarius Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 29

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You are quite a diplomat and an aspiring individual. You try to receive too much without working for it and surprisingly, you get it too! You like to weigh the pros and cons of any task carefully before you putyour whole and soul into it.You expect the best from everyone because that is the way you function in your daily life too. You are broad-minded and sympathetic, which make you readily acceptable among friends and family.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Chances of investing in immovable assets are highly likely for you as money keeps flowing in from various unexpected sources today. It is an auspicious time to capitalize on your income and put it in speculative schemes. However, be cautious and spend wisely.

Sagittarius Family Today

At home, you will have to play the peacemaker and restore domestic harmony that had been disturbed due to some unforeseen reasons. Kids will bring laurels in their field of study and make you proud. Some of you may plan a vacation to a tourist place together with your family and relatives.

Sagittarius Career Today

You will have to reorganize your work schedule and bring changes on your professional front to get your work done from subordinates. You will be recognized for the good work that you have been doing in the office and are likely to be suitably rewarded for it.

Sagittarius Health Today

You are likely to enjoy perfect physical wellbeing today as there will be no health-related issues to trouble you. You might go through some mood swings, which can be eased with the help of yoga and meditation practices.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Your charm and poise will make you the centre of attraction at a social gathering, where you are likely to hit it off with a person of interest. Love is in the air for some of you and you will make the most of it by saying yes to a marriage proposal from your long-term romantic partner!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

