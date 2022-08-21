Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for August 21, 2022: Best time to show your skills

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 21, 2022 12:08 AM IST

Dear Sagittarius, your daily astrological predictions for August 21, 2022 suggests, try to do something nice for your beloved to make him or her feel special or loved.

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for August 21, 2022: Day seems moderate, you may face some health and relationship issues today.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) Day seems moderate, you may face some health and relationship issues today. Having high expectations from your relationship may create problems in your love life, so try to lower the bar and let things happen in an easy way. Some may have an emotional outburst and feel lonely and depressed today, but this phase is temporary, you may get over it.

Stars are favouring your professional life and giving you plenty of opportunities to show your skills and shine on the work front. Your family may become a great support system by offering your emotional and financial support. Some may spend on a luxurious item today or buy an expensive home décor item. Try to do something nice for your beloved to make him or her feel special or loved.

What lies further? Read ahead:

Sagittarius Finance Today: Some good property deals are on your way. Avoid spending on the things you don’t want. Day is not less than a wonderful opportunity for financial advisors and real estate agents.

Sagittarius Family Today: A wonderful time is indicated on the home front. Some may shift to a new home and enjoy the new beginnings. Someone in family may soon get engaged and celebratory aura may keep you occupied and excited.

Sagittarius Career Today: Excellent day is indicated for people born under Sagittarius sign. Your management and leadership skills may get you appreciation from higher-ups or clients.

Sagittarius Health Today: Day is not suitable, so avoid overexerting yourself. Some may doubt their existence and feel aimless. It's good to take a break from monotonous routine and try relaxing activities to soothe your mind.

Sagittarius Love Life Today: Things are not always good, so some unwanted things may happen on the love front that may ruin your mood. You may feel a bit disappointed today. Try to be patient and understand the main cause of issue you have been facing for a long time.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Orange

