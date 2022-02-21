Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for February 21: Avoid this for peace at home

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Work-related travel plans might be fruitful and pleasant. Whatever you wish to do today might be achieved. It is important to do your due diligence before signing any documents, and if any confusion persists, take legal help. Your mental health needs a charging, do something about that immediately. Avoid getting into trivial arguments at home or at work. It is just not worth your time. If you feel like losing control of the day, think about the life you want for yourself and take steps accordingly. Also make time for breathing exercises. Friends shall be extra supportive in any of your crucial life moments and provide a hand for support. cStudents can plan for higher studies with the help of parents or career counsellor.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Most of your economic matters will stay under control. Consider revising your budget strategy and amend it to yield amazing results in the short as well as long run. Businessmen will get positive outcome in whatever they put time. Those with double income may also try hands at new ideas to increase their earnings.

Sagittarius Family Today

Family life looks positive and happy. Spouses may ask for your affection and care, seeking romantic time together. Family health will also remain good. Doing some fun activity together will help you deepen the bond. Couples with children may discover some interesting things about their kids, making them feel proud

Sagittarius Career Today

You may have to deal with the top management directly and work under pressure and high performance may be expected from you. Businesses may face trying times in dealing with market demand against fixed plans. Keeping a calm appearance will help project positivity.

Sagittarius Health Today

It is imperative to take proper care of your health as it primarily allows one to enjoy life and to pursue other interests in life. It is the right time to pick up a new hobby or start an exercise regime. Improve your diet and make it more nutrient-rich. Do not ignore pangs or pain or uneasiness.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Married couples may expect some friction today over an unresolved old matter. One should keep quiet and let the other one vent. Try to find a middle path instead of sleeping angry at each other, as it is needed for the long run. Single people may have to keep looking for love, it may be just around the corner.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026