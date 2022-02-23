Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for February 23: Stay alert

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Start your day with focus on what you want to achieve for yourself. Whatever your plans are for future, today can be perfect to initiate. Your enthusiasm and zest will attract people and grow your network. Stay flexible around family members and plan activities together. Working productively will guide you towards your goals and manifest people who guide you and push you become your best version. Trust your intuition and de-clutter your mind. People looking to launch a business are advised to seek help and guidance from market experts. Today will be a little difficult for travel thus staying alert at all times is crucial. A long-lost friend may reach out to you. Be cautious in dealing with real estate related investments.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Expect major changes with respect to money today. Your attitude towards dealing with finances will shift tremendously. Financial issues will see closure. Focus on long-term finances to gain security and stability.

Sagittarius Family Today

There will be some spiritual connections with those you consider family. You will find more opportunities to spend time at home, take them. Undertake joint domestic activities to strengthen bonds and teach your kids value of sharing chores.

Sagittarius Career Today

You can continue working in your present sector as chances of finding fresh avenues are slim. You may struggle with work-life balance. Focus on nurturing your abilities while you have the time. Expect more energy and drive to achieve work-related targets towards the end of the day.

Sagittarius Health Today

Treat yourself with a big breakfast and carry and energy drink to work. You have big things to achieve and need strength. Old people will feel fitter today. Fresh foods and water should be your go to intake all day.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Couples will want to spend more time with their partner, so take the day off and go for a long drive. People in the beginning of a relationship will face some hurdles, nothing that communication can’t solve. Singles are advised to keep them mind open as love is just around the corner.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026