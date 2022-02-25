Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for February 25: You'll inspire people around you

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

If you explore your hidden talent you will be able to complete your pending tasks and give a boost to your life goals. Stay on schedule and keep your priorities in order. You have a lot on your plate but it isn't more than you can manage. You will be a source of motivation for people around you. Participation in social work may bring beneficial results for some. You'll do well to nail down definitive plans for regular catch-up chats and connect with loved ones. This may bring a new perspective to your life. There could be short journeys relating to work and signing of new documents and agreements which will be fruitful. You may plan to purchase or sell a property during this time as profit handsome profit is foreseen in such deals. Students will need to seek expert guidance to clear confusion and improve their showing in exams.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Your income is likely to increase and you will be able to execute your plans without much trouble. Some of you may get some sudden benefit from your spouses' family or ancestral property. Hence, make proper use of the opportunities knocking on your doors

Sagittarius Family Today

You are likely to be busy with your household work and will spend money on decorating your home. Today, you can also make important decisions together with your family which affects all family members.

Sagittarius Career Today

There will be an improvement in your work life and you will get support from your subordinates. You may be required to work on short deadlines. But will manage it easily with your efficiency and skill.

Sagittarius Health Today

Healthwise, you are advised to eat a balanced diet and practice regular meditation for reducing stress and anxiety. Your mother's health will improve and you will spend more time with her.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Some of you may witness positivity in your married life after a brief lull. You should try to spend more time with your partner to reignite the old spark. Those looking for new romance can give dating sites a try.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026