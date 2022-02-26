Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for February 26: Look how progressive the day looks

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today you reap what you’ve sown and all of it is good! Expect major progress in things you had done right and believe in. Be passionate about every task you perform. You may experience setbacks in financial domain, so be cautious. Your emotions can rocket, so take care of yourself mental health and seek the support you need. Today you have great energy to launch new projects and pursue fresh opportunities with enthusiasm and excitement. It may last for at least the next couple of years. Try to manage laziness as you can’t lose precious time. Travel may bring satisfactory results if not good. Property-related matter should be dealt with extra care and smartness. A friend or relative may act as a savior in personal situation today. Students are likely to excel in all activities they partake in today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Finance Today

Be careful while taking any economic decisions. Handle money with care and caution. A slight careless can have adverse repercussions. A friend may ask to borrow money. Lend after weighing all pros and cons.

Sagittarius Family Today

Family time may not be as joyful as you’d wish it to be. A family elder may expect constant attention and for everyone to give in to their whims. Partners may extend you support in every possible way.

Sagittarius Career Today

Businessmen are likely to enjoy trust of fellow traders and customers alike. Time is right to venture into different avenues with one foot back. Those seeking jobs may receive positive news.

Sagittarius Health Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You may feel invigorated thanks to good health. Cutting down on junk food would highlight the already positive outcome. Those with ailments may feel improvement in their condition.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Today can possess the need to commit to people you care about and get serious in relationships. You may want to remove those that aren’t doing well. Single people can focus on to finding someone ready to commit. Those in a relationship may be willing to take things to the next level and re-affirm commitment to your lover.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026