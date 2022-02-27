Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for February 27: Find out your health condition
horoscope

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for February 27: Find out your health condition

Dear Sagittarius, this is going to be a good day, just avoid traveling today. Some may find it hard to deal with work pressure and devote extra hours at work.
Some may feel nostalgic and miss their childhood friends today.
Published on Feb 27, 2022 12:30 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

This is going to be a good day, just avoid traveling today. You are a simple and honest person and you know how you deal with relationships. You may get chance to meet your dear ones and spend quality time with them. Meeting with cousins or siblings after a very long time may make you extra emotional and grateful.

Some may find it hard to deal with work pressure and devote extra hours at work. It is a good idea to take some time to meditate and relax for some time in order to prepare yourself to face work challenges.

What else is there to discover for the day? Read ahead.

Sagittarius Finance Today

This is a good day on the financial front. An ancestral property may be transferred to your name. You may get good returns on your past investments in stocks and mutual funds.

Sagittarius Family Today

This is an excellent day on the family front. A family event may bring all relatives and dear ones together and give you chance to cherish the moment. Some may feel nostalgic and miss their childhood friends today.

 

 

Sagittarius Career Today

This is an average day on the professional front. Some may receive good news regarding job.it may be related to change of job, offer from prestigious company, an increment, appraisal or promotion.

Sagittarius Health Today

This is an average day on the health front and you may be in mood to relax and enjoy the day. It's a good idea to listen to melodious and slow song and take ample of sleep.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

This is a good day on the love front and you may go off to an adventurous place to enjoy quality time with each other and add thrill to your love life. Married couples may also enjoy a blissful time.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Peach

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun signs astrology sagittarius horoscope sagittarius
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP