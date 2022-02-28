Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for February 28: Time to give yourself a break

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A wave of happiness splashes through your life today as things go exactly as you had planned them to. You are advised to remain bold and courageous. A proactive approach may see you getting the best results in your professional and personal life. You are likely to stay motivated and will put in hard work to achieve your goals. If you’re eager to showcase your skills and abilities, it’s the best time to promote yourself. The day may also bring an opportunity to take things to the next level. A word of warning, though. Due to your impatience, you might be tempted to make some impulsive moves. Check your emotions; see the practical side of things to make the right move. Don’t be overly influenced by the advice of other people and take decisions wisely. Those of you looking for alternative accommodation may get the perfect house. While those traveling abroad may get a good package for the trip.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Your financial position is likely to remain good as you earn money from multiple sources. If you have invested previously in some scheme or investment, then you are likely to be rewarded with handsome returns.

Sagittarius Family Today

Any auspicious event or function within the family is likely to take place and may bring good vibes and positivity in the house. Those of you looking to expand their family may get good new very soon.

Sagittarius Career Today

Some of you may face problems from your competitors. You are advised to remain vigilant about their activities and actions. Those quick to anger are advised to control their temper and aggression; otherwise, their equation with seniors is likely to get disturbed.

Sagittarius Health Today

Lack of sunlight may lead to a decrease in vitality; morning walks in the park may help restore your energy levels. Strengthen your body’s resistance and make sure to get plenty of sleep to feel good throughout the day.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

It’s possible you could fall head over heels for someone to meet today. Make time for romance and for creatively expressing your feelings. This may infuse a new spark in romance.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Electric Blue

