Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for January 5: Go ahead and chase your dreams

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today, you may want to prioritize your relationships. Your generous nature is likely to bring you praises from all corners. Completing a task to fruition may give you immense happiness and satisfaction. The stars are shining in your favour and are likely to help you cement your position and standing on the social front. New possibilities are likely to come your way. Push forward with full speed. To achieve a good life, you may work hard towards your goals. Your enthusiasm and dynamism may help you fulfil your dreams. You need to hold on and sit tight and prepare yourself for some drastic moves that can change your life. Let go of your stubbornness or it could spoil your interests.

Sagittarius Finance Today

On the financial front, investing extra savings in an immovable asset is likely to bring you profits for a long time. Past deals in speculative activities are also likely to bring good monetary gains. Spend wisely to save more.

Sagittarius Family Today

On the domestic front, children are likely to elevate your mood. You may get to enjoy a happy family life and fortify your ties. News of arrival of a new member at home is likely to spread cheer and raise everyone’s spirits.

Sagittarius Career Today

At work, you may need to put in extra hours to complete your targets and finish off pending assignments. This may cause you mental stress. Maintaining a cordial relationship with seniors may ensure professional success.

Sagittarius Health Today

On the health front, some chronic ailments may return, causing tension and discomfort. Seek immediate medical care. Practicing calming techniques may ease your stress. Healthy lifestyle changes need to be incorporated.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

You are likely to start an exciting romance with someone you know. You may have to keep the relationship a closely guarded secret until you both decide to take it to the next level. Your beloved may be supportive of your decision.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

