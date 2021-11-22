Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Nov 22: Stay focused and in control!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today, all the troubles that you had been facing in life before are likely to vanish. You may experience your energy levels going up along with your enthusiasm to carry out your tasks more quickly and efficiently. You may now be able to cross all hurdles comfortably. The stars are in your favour, which may help you excel in all walks of life. You are likely to witness an overall development in yourself, which may make you accomplish your goals more easily. Your creativity is likely to bring steady progress in your chosen fields of work. Commitment, perseverance and diligence may work wonders for you, helping you achieve your set targets. Stay focused and in control of yourself.

Sagittarius Finance Today

On the financial front, some of you are likely to earn profit from a family business. Chances of buying your dream home are high. However, putting surplus capital in shares or in speculative activities is not advisable at this time.

Sagittarius Family Today

The day promises to be enjoyable and pleasant on the domestic front. Your relationship with family members is likely to strengthen and your parents may be supportive of all your decisions. You may spend fun time together on an outdoor trip.

Sagittarius Career Today

On the professional front, those looking for a change of job may not succeed during this time. Your chances of receiving an increment in salary also look slim. Those working in the government sector might have to wait for a well-deserved promotion. Make every move count.

Sagittarius Health Today

Your health may remain fine and you are likely to enjoy its benefits. Healthy dietary habits and daily workouts may make you stronger. Participating in sports and physical activities may keep you in good shape. Yoga may relieve stress.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

You are likely to spend quiet time with your romantic partner after a short separation. You may not only get to enjoy intimate moments but it may also fortify your ties. However, follow a moral code of conduct to save your bond.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Indigo

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026