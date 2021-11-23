Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Nov 23: Time to express your feelings

Dear Sagittarius, you will feel a great sense of energy today. The domestic front is satisfactory and stable. Express your true feelings to your partner for maintaining transparency.
As per your stars reading, you must avoid travel if possible because there can be some hurdles.
Published on Nov 23, 2021 12:18 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23- Dec 21)

Sagittarius, you love your freedom more than anything else in this world and at times, you feel bounded by worldly implications. Your fair mindedness has always helped you to achieve big and better in society. Today is a great day to enjoy all the liberty that this day will offer. Success is surely yours in whatever sphere of life you are. As per your stars reading, you must avoid travel if possible because there can be some hurdles. Also, you will feel a great sense of energy today.

Sagittarius Finance Today

The earth sign that you are has filled you up with rage today but no haste or outrageousness is needed while bringing up the financial matters. Good news if you are in business, you might crack a deal with an international client. However, don’t invest any money in stock market.

Sagittarius Family Today

Domestic front is satisfactory and stable. Things will go on as in your daily routine. Children at home will need a little extra attention. Your spouse will surprise by being over diligent and responsible.

Sagittarius Career Today

If you have been thinking about a new course or a new hobby, get yourself enrolled today. New activities and beginnings can be predicted as per your stars reading. But don’t forget about your already established responsibilities at work.

Sagittarius Health Today

Take care of your lungs today and avoid eating junk food and outside food. Instead, be at home and relish some home cooked meals. Do some yoga and take a stroll at terrace if feeling to get some fresh air.

Sagittarius Love Life

Today, you will enjoy the unconditional support and love of your partner or spouse. You may even get some good news or an unplanned gift/trip from them. Express your true feelings to them freely for maintaining transparency.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Rose

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

sagittarius horoscope sagittarius astrology sun signs
