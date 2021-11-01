Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for November 01: Be careful with your finances!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today, you will do things that make your heart sing. You will listen to your heart and not your mind when it comes to accomplishing tough tasks. And surprisingly, despite all the odds, you will succeed in them too. The day is full of excitement and you being the adventure-loving individual, will crave to get out and have a good time. Your adaptability will help you overcome all professional hurdles and move ahead with ease. You are likeable and will make new friends as you go along the way. Slow down on your socializing and give some time to yourself to relax and rejuvenate. Do not let laziness get the better of you or prevent you from succeeding in life.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Your financial front can see some ups and downs today. Businessmen will make profits, but those in trade and exports will face challenging times ahead. Money earned from speculations should be saved for emergency needs.

Sagittarius Family Today

On the domestic front, it is likely that there could be outside interference and influence in your daily affairs. Interpersonal relationships might be strained. However, children will lift up your spirit and help in restoring peace at home.

Sagittarius Career Today

On the professional front, good news is awaiting. It will be a promising day for the development of your career and adding to your skills. You will be able to finish off your tasks with help from subordinates. A promotion is on the cards.

Sagittarius Health Today

You will stay fit through your rigorous exercise regimes, which include jogging and swimming on a daily basis. Meditation will help you relax and calm your mind. Dietary changes will show its positive effects on your skin and body.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

You will spend good time in the company of your beloved and your love for each other will deepen. Passions will flow and you both will consider getting married with permission from both the families.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

