Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for November 15: Expect some ups and downs
horoscope

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for November 15: Expect some ups and downs

  • Dear Sagittarius, do not let laziness get the better of you or prevent you from succeeding in life.
You are likely to mould challenging situations in your favour and work towards achieving your long-term goals.
You are likely to mould challenging situations in your favour and work towards achieving your long-term goals.
Published on Nov 15, 2021 12:30 AM IST
Copy Link
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) 

Today, you will work alone and independently and prove your mettle both on your professional and personal fronts. You will be determined and focused on the tasks at hand and will manage them without any difficulty. You are likely to mould challenging situations in your favour and work towards achieving your long-term goals. The decisions you make today will impact your future; so you need to think clearly and choose wisely. Your resourcefulness will come in handy when initiating taxing tasks, which is likely to bring you fame. Open up to people and keep your introvert nature aside, as it will help you win friends along the way. 

 

Scorpio Finance Today 

Today, your social contacts will help you further your overseas business contracts, bringing handsome profits. Traders will earn from their side business. Investments are likely to give good gains to start a new project. 

 

Scorpio Family Today 

On the domestic front, your interpersonal relationships are likely to improve for the better. This will make the family atmosphere very pleasant. Children will engage in homely activities, which will bring peace and happiness at home. 

 

Scorpio Career Today 

On the professional front, there could be some discouraging developments. Your relationship with your seniors is likely to be stressful. Carrying out your duties diligently will help you make it past the tough times. 

 

Scorpio Health Today 

Neglecting your health is likely to show its adverse effects on your overall wellbeing. Chronic ailments might return if left untreated for long. Light exercises and dietary changes will lead you towards a healthier lifestyle. 

 

Scorpio Love Life Today 

Right now is the perfect time to settle down in matrimony with your beloved. Those already married will find romance and sensuality at the peak of their blissful relationship. Singles are likely to find an appropriate match. 

 

Lucky Number: 18 

Lucky Colour: Dark Red 

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)
Email: support@askmanisha.compsharma@premastrologer.com
Url: www.askmanisha.comwww.premastrologer.com
Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874
Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun signs astrology sagittarius horoscope sagittarius + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 15, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out