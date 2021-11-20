Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for November 20: Regenerate your imaginations

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Dear Sagittarius, you are an optimistic soul and this quality of yours has always helped you achieve big even in tough and challenging times. You have the ability to make friends within fractions of seconds even with a complete stranger. Today, you needed to rejuvenate and reinvent your imagination to make the best use of it in future. You will enjoy your much-wanted freedom and make some influential connections with people today.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Past financial investments that were doomed to be useless can bring in good returns today. As per your planetary combinations, you may expect to double up your earnings from multiple sources of finance. This will help you to bring in more financial stability.

Sagittarius Family Today

Today you won't be left without fulfilling the promise and commitments that have made to your family members. In order to keep up your promise, you may travel to a hill station or plan a vacation with your children.

Sagittarius Career Today

Challenging situations won't leave you alone anywhere today, not even at your workplace. You might have to face the undetermined wrath of your boss. But all will turn out to be well for you later in the day when you are rewarded or acclaimed with a small appreciation from your seniors.

Sagittarius Health Today

Your sedentary lifestyle can now bring you some problems. Therefore, you are required to change your routine patterns and shift them to a healthier and clean routine. Start eating healthy or else it may lead to some illness.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Travel is predicted as per your star reading and you may want to take out your loved one/ partner or spouse to dinner or a romantic date. You would also be delighted to know that they will reciprocate your feelings with a sweet memorable gesture. Get ready for a surprise.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Sea Green

