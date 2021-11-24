Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for November 24: Your Love predictions

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

This seems to be a fine day and you may make good progress on the professional or business front. Now all your efforts or investments may reap rewards and offer you a sense of satisfaction and achievement. Your rivals may try to put obstacles on your way to achieving more or maintaining a successful position, but you are ready to face the challenges, so do not worry about it.

It is a good idea to express your emotions and share secrets with your spouse or family members. You may face some challenges in married life, but you have qualities to deal with such situations wisely.

What planets have in store for you? Read Ahead!

Sagittarius Finance Today

Those who are planning to invest in the stock market or buy a new property, this is a favorable day to do so. Some may splurge in buying a new vehicle. Some beneficial business deals are on your way.

Sagittarius Family Today

This is an average day on the family front, you may hardly get time to spend with your kids or spouse. You may have to visit a close relative. A family or property matter may resolve in your favor.

Sagittarius Career Today

Things may go smoothly on the professional front. New business may take off and start reaping rewards. Clients may like the quality of your perfect. Some may expect a salary hike or promotion at work.

Sagittarius Health Today

You already have enough on your plate, so avoid taking on extra responsibilities or tasks at work as you may get irritated and feel tired at the end of the day. Try to postpone a business or leisure trip for tomorrow.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

This is not a favorable day on the love front as your busy schedule may not allow you to execute your romantic plan with your partner. Some misunderstanding or problems may crop up in your married life.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Violet

