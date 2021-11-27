Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for November 27: Favorable day in career advancement

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today has the potential to be tremendous. All unfavorable situations of your past are likely to turn out to be in your favor and you may embark upon a successful period of your life. You are advised to take utmost advantage of this very moment and leave no stone unturned to get appreciation from those who matter to you. Engage in a new hobby or interest to chase away any thoughts of boredom. This is a favorable time for students who are associated with creative subjects and they may be successful in overcoming problems in their studies. Sagittarians may also face some property-related problems. Deals may be delayed, but they may eventually swing in your favour. This is also a good time for undertaking any long-distance journey.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Be careful while making any new investment. Those in business may face problems due to faulty decision-making. Hence, weigh your decisions before it is too late. Benefits through the government sector are on the cards for some.

Sagittarius Family Today

Your friends are likely to be a source of joy for you and you can plan to have a small get-together with them. Also, you must also spend time with your family to discuss important matters relating to the household.

Sagittarius Career Today

The planetary position today appears favorable for your career advancement. You are likely to achieve a position of authority and a promotion seems to be on the cards.

Sagittarius Health Today `

On the health front, you may be able to get rid of your earlier issues and lead a healthy life. You can also witness improvement in the health of a member of your family, which will bring relief and reduce mental stress.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Single people might have a fun-filled day and there are chances that you might meet someone interesting. You may also succeed in leaving a good impression because of your outgoing personality. Parents are likely to bless those in long-term relationship with approval.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Rose

