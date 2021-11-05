Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for November 5: Except good income opportunities

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Sagittarians have the great mental strength. They can tolerate any amount of stress and remain utterly quiet even though they are struggling with things. Sagittarians can be glad about having one friend who holds their back at times of need. Sagittarians are the best people to rely upon as they always are all ears when a friend comes in to share their problems. It is possible that you may have an extraordinary day today with a lot of crystals pouring to your plate. For people who are suffering from any sort of sickness, can see a great improvement in their health. Having seen the gist of your day, let’s now head on to daily aspects of life.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Business people might not be able to close deals today. There could be some delay due to unexpected reasons. Those who are holding the retail stores are likely to make great money today.

Sagittarius Family Today

You may receive a pleasant surprise from a distant cousin back home. A lot of sweets and gifts may follow. People who are planning to travel shall have a smooth and happy journey.

Sagittarius Career Today

Professionals may have a great day, as you could be applauded for your performance at your work! Your persistent effort towards your job can show some promising results by end of day.

Sagittarius Health Today

Today you may feel uncomfortable with your health. Avoid cold beverages or munching too much junk food as it may not go well with your system. Working out is fine but don’t over strain yourself.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Oops your romantic life seems doesn’t appear too bright today. Disagreements are possibly going to happen but how you handle the situation makes the difference. Remember, nothing stands above your love for each other.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Cream