Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Oct 12: We see huge profits on cards

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Being the fire sign, you are fuelled with rage, ambition, loyalty, and aspirations. You try to tick off everything that you have mentioned in your bucket list. No matter what hurdles you face in your life, success will fall into your lap. The best part about you is that you see the best in people and try to motivate them to be their best version. Your sympathetic nature makes you a lovable individual among your friends, family, and peers. Do not expect people to function the way you do in day-to-day life. Have a light and more straightforward approach to life. Stay away from any kind of travel. No mishaps are foreseen, but there can be hurdles.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Take a chance to invest in immobile assets- you can see money flowing in! Some of you can buy your dream house or car. There can be some promising gains from your business. You are more likely to strike a deal with an international client and become a self-made billionaire.

Sagittarius Family Today

Family time seems to be pleasing and satisfactory. If there has been an ongoing issue with your parents, it will end soon. The arrival of a new member is predicted.

Sagittarius Career Today

There does not seem much going on your career front. You may enrol in a new course to learn a new set of skills that can help you in your growth. Utilise your newly learnt skills in your next project because these will help you to bring success.

Sagittarius Health Today

You will not face any health issues today. To make sure that your day goes perfectly well, start the day by practising yoga and meditation. Your body and mind will be in tune.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

If you have been single for a long time, you are more likely to meet a new person. For the committed ones, be ready to receive the blessings of the elders. The single natives, do not worry- a new love story is written for you!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026