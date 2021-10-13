Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Oct 13: Success is on the cards!
horoscope

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Oct 13: Success is on the cards!

Dear Sagittarius, your monetary position is likely to improve. Avoid getting into frequent arguments to restore normalcy at home. Successful handling of tasks will bring you to the limelight at work.
Students appearing for competitive exams will come out with flying colours.
Published on Oct 13, 2021 12:26 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You will stay focused on your life and its goals and will stop at nothing till you achieve them. Success is foreseen, no matter what you do today. You will pursue your plans fearlessly and continue moving ahead with your winning energy and confidence. You will put your relationships above everything else and will rise to any occasion to help your friends in times of need. Expect to see some fine rewards for your good karma! Your stars will grant you permission to make your dreams come true. Do not sit and harp upon the past. Students appearing for competitive exams will come out with flying colours.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Today, you are likely to be flooded with lucrative financial deals, but choose from them after due consideration, as losses are foreseen. Towards the end of the day, your monetary position is likely to improve.

Sagittarius Family Today

A tense family atmosphere is likely to create more troubles for you on the domestic front. Misunderstandings will keep everyone worked up. Avoid getting into frequent arguments to restore normalcy at home.

Sagittarius Career Today

Your bosses will invite you to take up additional professional ventures, which will help you unleash your true potentials and hidden talents. Your successful handling of tasks will bring you to the limelight at work, thus earning your bosses' favour.

Sagittarius Health Today

There will be a marked change in your healthy habits and you will put in extra efforts to maintain them. You will enjoy mental peace. Those suffering from a chronic ailment and who had given up will now show signs of positive recovery.

RELATED STORIES

Sagittarius Love Life Today

For singles, a whirlwind romance with someone interesting is on the cards. Those in love will be pleased with the way their romantic relationship is shaping up. Expect some good news from your beloved.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sagittarius astrology horoscope sun sign horoscope sagitarius
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Oct 13: Manage your money wisely

Libra Daily Horoscope for Oct 13: Be mindful!

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 12

Pisces Daily Horoscope for Oct 12: Keep calm!
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 7
Horoscope Today
Nedumudi Venu
Gold Price
Economics Nobel Prize
Covid-19 cases
Amitabh Bachchan
Mundra port drugs
Navratri 2021 special recipe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP