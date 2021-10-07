Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Oct 7: Lucky day on business

Published on Oct 07, 2021 12:32 AM IST
Sagittarians don't need several friends to be happy; they prefer quality over quantity and can be glad about having one friend who holds them back at times of need.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Sagittarius are optimists, they make a good visionary. They always are full of hopes for good things to happen, irrespective of however worst the situation they are in. This positive attitude of Sagittarians will keep them happy in life. They are also honest people who are straightforward with their words. Sagittarians don't need several friends to be happy; they prefer quality over quantity and can be glad about having one friend who holds them back at times of need. Although it appears like you shall have a tough time at your home, today you shall have a lot of gains in your side business. Nevertheless, you have to pay some due attention towards your family front. You may read the following aspects of your day, to get to know your day better. 

 

Sagittarius Finance Today

Keep a check on your cash inflow and outflow. Curb your desires as far as possible as human desires are never-ending. Explore your options to invest rather than sticking to the traditional ones.

Sagittarius Family Today

You need to pay more attention to your pets, as they are lovely creatures. Remember, dogs do suffer from loneliness! Give more of yourself to them as you are the only family to them. 

Sagittarius Career Today

You can expect a good lead in your startup, it might be the day you might recover all your investment in your business. Promotion is on the horizon for experienced people. 

Sagittarius Health Today

All your time and hard work into getting yourself fit will show positive effects. It certainly will help you to boost your confidence. However, it is advisable to never compare your results with others and unnecessarily feel low.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Hold on to your ideas when you see something around you which might keep your lady falling in love with you over and over again. It is advisable to pay due attention to your partner and children. 

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Saffron

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

