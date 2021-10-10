Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for October 10: Enjoy your liberty

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You have been working too hard to enjoy the beauties of life; so today, you should take time out for yourself to immerse in the gifts life has on offer. Travelling and exploring nature will top your list. You need to relax and rejuvenate. Set your eyes on your goals and achieve them in time. Good things will fall in your lap; wait for the right opportunity. Your optimistic nature and your risk-taking ability will help you surge ahead courageously and nothing can stop you at this juncture. You will enjoy your liberty and make strong connections with people that will help you in tough times. Do not be careless and reckless when making some tough life choices.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Finance Today

Past investments in immovable assets are likely to bring you financial gains today. You will experience a rise in your income and expenditure but financial stability will help you manage your expenses well.

Sagittarius Family Today

You will keep your promise of going on a long-pending trip to a tourist destination with family members, which will cheer them up and make you happy. You are likely to revive old contacts and enjoy their company.

Sagittarius Career Today

You might be confronted with a challenging situation at the workplace, which you will have to sort out with help from team members. You are likely to make room for improvisation and alternative solutions to help you get through.

Sagittarius Health Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It will be a mixed day for you as far as your health is concerned. You are likely to experience problems related to a sedentary lifestyle. Modifying your habits and avoiding carelessness in matters of health will help you stay fit.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

You are likely to visit someplace exciting with your beloved to enjoy some alone time together. Use this time to rediscover your relationship and reignite the passions in your love life.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874