Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for October 16: Good luck on cards
horoscope

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for October 16: Good luck on cards

Dear Sagittarius, you may turn to alternative therapies and if you stick to it regularly you are going to get good results.
Your adventurous nature indicates that it may be a hazardous activity that you are most interested in participating in.
Published on Oct 16, 2021 12:32 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Sagittarians are optimistic, lovers of freedom, hilarious, fair-minded, honest and intellectual. They are spontaneous and fun, usually with a lot of friends, and are perhaps the best conversationalists in the zodiac. You are a fire sign, which means you are about energy, action and motivation. You are often quick to get inspired and make highly effective leaders. You tend to be flexible and use your passion and intellect to create connections between people. You need to approach things more logically and try to have control over your emotions or else you will find yourself broken by the end of the day. Your adventurous nature indicates that it may be a hazardous activity that you are most interested in participating in. This can lead to dangerous outcomes.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Some good deals are on your cards. You can go ahead and spend some good money on buying valuable assets. Today will begin on a good note and you will find many benefits falling in your lap. But as time progresses, the frequency of losses will get higher than that of profits.

Sagittarius Family Today

Your domestic front appears to be fantastic. There will be fun and joyous moments in your house. One of your siblings or cousins may get hitched and that will bring a lot of happiness.

Sagittarius Career Today

Take note that you are under pressure from others, which means you should speed up the pace. Maintain your concentration. To help in bridging the gap, make use of your communication abilities.

RELATED STORIES

Sagittarius Health Today

Minor but persistent health problems are going to create a lot of stress throughout the day. You may turn to alternative therapies and if you stick to it regularly you are going to get good results. Visit doctors if you fall sick often.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Your potential is at an all-time high. So, let nothing bar your flight in your relationship. Do not forget to dream enough, for only then do they turn into reality.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &amp; Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun sign astrology horoscope sagitarius
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Scorpio Daily Horoscope for October 16: You are being menaced

Virgo Daily Horoscope for October 16: Expect a fresh start

Leo Daily Horoscope for October 16: Try to control temper

Libra Daily Horoscope for October 16: Time to utilize money
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP