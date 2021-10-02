Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for October 2: A fun day for newly weds

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Sagittarius, this is quite a good day to achieve much that you are set out for. You certainly have many things to be excited about. You may find great property deals or a pending court case will resolve and bring favourable outcome for you.

You will enjoy good health and make some thrilling plans with friends. It's a good day to call distant relatives or old school friends. Some of you may also plan a road trip or long drive with like-minded folks. Some may not be lucky on the professional front today. So, move ahead with caution and preferably take baby steps. Avoid participating in any gossips or joining the cribbing colleague’s gang. It will do you NO good but may bring you in bad light in front of the seniors.

Know more about the day, read ahead!

Sagittarius Finance Today

Though you have a stable financial condition, splurging without having a second thought would not be a wise decision. You should research and take a second opinion before investing in tempting deals.

Sagittarius Family Today

You will feel relaxed and pampered today. Elders in the family will shower their love on you. Homemakers may be busy decorating their homes or renovating their homes. You may get a chance to meet your favourite relatives.

Sagittarius Career Today

Though you are a creative and smart resource for your team at work, you may not get expected appreciation or recognition for your efforts today. Do not get disappointed, things will be good soon.

Sagittarius Health Today

For those who have been ailing for a long time, a home remedy will prove helpful to them. Some may benefit from Yoga and meditation and feel good about themselves today.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Everything is normal on the love front; it is a good idea to take things slow if you have just got into a new relationship. Newly married couples will have a lot to enjoy today.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Teal/Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026