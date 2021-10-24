Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for October 24: You are brave in making decisions

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You thrive on different challenges and pour immense energy on physical and cognitive activities. You have a smart, compassionate, loyal and assertive personality. Like your zodiac symbol, you have sharp features and have a strong sense of independence. You are risk-takers and have sharp business acumen, which help you to shine in any career that you choose. You are warm and generous and show great care for people you love. You are an outstanding team player and always stand by your friends. Being open to new ideas will be rewarding, refocus on your needs than your wants. Go on a lovely date with your crush; treat yourself to a hot chocolate. You might have been willing for a trip but it is not the right time.

Sagittarius Finance Today

You have to be very careful in buying any property. Deals related to property can get delayed and even if you are able to make one, it is unlikely to give you desired financial gains. Initiate new actions, change your business strategy and do not fall into schemes that promise you wealth instantly.

Sagittarius Family Today

Your family life will be amicable as the planetary position shows an overall harmony in your life. Stay away from arguments to keep the peace. Listen to elders in the family if you are taking a decision career wise.

Sagittarius Career Today

Luck will be in your favor when it comes to professional life. You will be in happy state of mind that will reflect in your work. Work-related trip is present on your cards.

Sagittarius Health Today

The headaches and body pain could have their roots in exhaustion. With the slightest medication, you will feel absolutely fit and fine. All you need to ensure is that you do not adopt a careless approach towards your health.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

You need to realize that boundaries are the sign of a healthy relationship. Do not encroach into the personal space of your partner and then try to justify it in the name of love. Give space and open channels of communication.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Maroon

