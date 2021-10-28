Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for October 28: Peace and harmony prevails

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Being the fire sign, you are fueled with rage, ambition, loyalty, and aspirations. You try to tick off everything that you have mentioned in your bucket list. No matter what hurdles you face in your life, success will fall into your lap. The best part about you is that you see the best in people and try to motivate them to be their best version. Your sympathetic nature makes you a lovable individual among your friends, family, and peers. Avoid thinking about problems – but work on the solutions. Don’t spoil your present by over thinking about what the future holds for you. Live and enjoy every moment! Unplanned trips are always the best because you never know what you are going to do next.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Your new business venture is likely to pick up pace in the coming days. You can expect a rise in profits, which will improve your financial situation. Those involved in the trade of food items will benefit from it.

Sagittarius Family Today

Peace and harmony will prevail at home. With the arrival of guests, your homely atmosphere will be bustling with cheer. Friends will also keep you in a joyous mood.

Sagittarius Career Today

If you have been looking forward to a new opportunity, this is the right time! Not only will a lot of options pop up in front of you, but your efforts will also bear fruits. You might even step into your dream company.

Sagittarius Health Today

On health grounds, this day marks the approach of healthy days to you. You might have been going through a prolonged illness for the past few days. But this day will bring you better health than before.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

With many options seen today, do not be in a hurry to jump. Your silence attracts people. A little enigma around your character is alluring. Be the same and you will attract people who think alike.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Off White

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026